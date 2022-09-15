Play Brightcove video

Mounds of rubbish are continuing to pile up on streets, outside homes and along roadsides as council bosses fail to reach agreement with striking staff over pay.

Shocking images show overflowing bin bags dumped outside a recycling centre, on country roads and lay-bys across Lurgan, sparking fears of a massive public health problem.

The bin strike in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area has been ongoing for more than a month.

Residents have claimed many of the sites are now riddled with rats.

Around 1,000 workers from Unite, NIPSA and GMB trade unions have staged industrial action since 15 August due to an ongoing dispute over pay and amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The industrial action was initially to last for a month, but on Friday it came to light that no resolution has been found and that union members will strike for at least a further two weeks.

