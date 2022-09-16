Play Brightcove video

King to visit Wales

King Charles and the Queen Consort will conclude their tour of the UK nations in Wales later today.

The new King is expected to receive a motion of condolence from the Senedd before attending a reception at Cardiff Castle.

Much like his visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, the monarch will attend a service of prayer and reflection along with senior faith leaders.

Mourners attend Shankill memorial for Queen

Hundreds of people attended an open air service of thanksgiving for the life of the Queen on Belfast's Shankill Road on Thursday.

It was organised by the Greater Shankill Community.

The memorial took place at the Queen's platinum jubilee mural , where a wreath was laid as members of the public paid their respects to the late monarch.

Crowds continue to queue to see coffin of late Queen

People from Northern Ireland and around the world have been queuing for a second night to see the coffin of the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

The queue stretched for almost five miles past Tower Bridge on Thursday.

Call to stop benefit deduction

There are calls to stop benefit deductions amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Deductions are being taken from people's benefits to pay off debts, which could include advance payments of benefits, and previous overpayments by the government.

A protest is planned to take place in Londonderry later today.

Queen's University comes out on top

Queen's University Credit: UTV

Queens University remains the top university in Northern Ireland - that's according to the latest Good University Guide from The Times.

It has however dropped from 24th to 28th in the UK, as a result of falls in student satisfaction and research quality.

Meanwhile, Ulster University has risen from 44th to the 38th spot.

