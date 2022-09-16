A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in south Belfast.

The incident happened in the Curzon Street area on Thursday night.

The suspect faces a number of charges including Grievous Bodily Harm with intent, possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence and making threats to kill.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

