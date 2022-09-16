A man required hospital treatment after being assaulted by a gang police said were armed with crowbars in Newry.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was in the area of the Co Down city with friends when a group of unknown men set upon him, police said.

He was taken to hospital however, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Police have asked any potential witnesses or anyone who may have seen a silver people-carrier-style vehicle area on Thursday to get in touch.

