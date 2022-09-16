Skip to content

Man in hospital after being set upon by gang armed with crowbars in Newry

Drumalane Park Newry Source: Google Maps Detectives in Newry are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the Drumalane Park area of Newry shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday, September 15. It was reported that the victim, a man in his twenties, who was in the area with friends at the time, was attacked by a number of unknown men who are believed to have been armed with crowbars. The injured party was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
The incident happened in the Drumalane Park area of Newry. Credit: Google Maps

A man required hospital treatment after being assaulted by a gang police said were armed with crowbars in Newry.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was in the area of the Co Down city with friends when a group of unknown men set upon him, police said.

He was taken to hospital however, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Police have asked any potential witnesses or anyone who may have seen a silver people-carrier-style vehicle area on Thursday to get in touch.

