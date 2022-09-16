A man has been stabbed in the hand during what police have called a dispute between residents on a south Belfast street.

It happened on Thursday night on Curzon Street at around 8.30pm.

Inspector Lowry said: “At approximately 8.30pm last night, officers attended a property at Curzon Street following reports of a dispute between residents. One man was stabbed in the hand while attempting to fend off an attack. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill.

He remains in custody.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1693 15/09/22."