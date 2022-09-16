Play Brightcove video

The family of a man who was murdered in a notorious loyalist gun attack in 1989 have welcomed a settlement agreed in a court case.

However, the daughter of Loughlin Maginn said that while the move was a "significant milestone" in the family's quest for justice, their long journey for answers was not over.

It understood the settlement agreed in the case between the famiily and the Ministry of Defence and PSNI is significant.

"Whilst this settlement by the police and Ministry of Defence offers some comfort, it will never forgive the actions of those who entered our home that night, nor the agents of the state who sent them to kill our daddy," Loughlin's daughter Grace said.

Grace's father was shot dead by the UDA in a murder that was linked to alleged security force collusion.

Mr Maginn was shot dead after the killers used a sledgehammer to gain entry to his home.

Two serving members of the UDR were subsequently convicted of his murder.

Credible evidence later emerged that there was state collusion in targeting him for assassination, according to the family’s case.

The UDA was said to have entered an army base and taken a video tape of an intelligence briefing which contained references to Mr Maginn.

"In 33 years, no police officer has ever approached our home to offer us any information on this murder," Grace said.

Grace Maginn was just 10 months old when her father was murdered. Credit: UTV

"We as a family are calling for a fresh inquest to find out the truth that this case has outlived our brother Loughie, and surpassed the age that our daddy was at the time of his murder is tragic.

"No family should ever have to suffer this long for truth," she said.

Outside court, the family's solicitor Gavin Booth spoke about the settlement.

"The family would never have settled had they thought that it was not significant - the family came to court and were prepared to go to court to have this matter put before a judge and have all the facts and circumstances known," Mr Booth said.

"There's been 30 years of delay but finally, the PSNI and the MoD have come to the table and made an offer of settlement that's acceptable to the family.

"Regardless of how much money was ever offered, the family will never think that money will solve this - they want full acknowledgement of what happened and for all the facts and circumstances to be known.

The family brought a portrait of Loughlin Maginn to court. Credit: UTV

"Today should mark a significant milestone in the family's journey for justice for the murder of Loughlin Maginn, in Rathfriland in County Down," Mr Booth added.

"Whilst some of the truth is now known as to what happened to Loughlin Maginn, many questions remain unanswered and many of those responsible have been allowed to escape justice."

