A plumber stopped with up to £30,000 worth of herbal cannabis in the boot of his car is allegedly a senior figure within the East Belfast UVF, a court has heard.

John McIver was arrested on Thursday in an operation by PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force officers.

The 43-year-old, of Millmount Village Drive in Dundonald, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with possessing criminal property and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

An investigating detective said searches carried out after the car was stopped in the east of the city uncovered 2-2.5kilos of herbal cannabis inside a holdall in the boot.

A quantity of cash, suspected dealer bags and two mobile phones were also seized.

McIver made no comment throughout police interviews.

“This is part of an ongoing investigation into the East Belfast UVF,” the detective said.

Despite acknowledging the defendant is not charged with any terrorist offences, he claimed “the line between organised crime and former paramilitary groups is becoming ever more blurred”.

The detective added: “Police believe Mr McIver is a prominent and senior figure within the East Belfast UVF.”

District Judge Amanda Brady was told the seized drugs are worth tens of thousands of pounds.

“This is a significant arrest that will significantly disrupt the drugs criminality within east Belfast,” the detective predicted.

Under cross-examination, however, he could not provide any evidence to back claims that McIver is associated with the UVF.

Defence solicitor Mark Austin argued that the height of the case against his client involves an alleged role as a courier who is no longer of any use to criminals.

“The only evidence is that this man was moving drugs from one location to another and was stopped,” Mr Austin insisted.

“Whatever was going on, this man is now burned."

The court heard McIver is a self-employed plumber and father-of-two whose family have been torn apart by his arrest.

“His wife is distraught… she doesn’t know what to do,” Mr Austin said.

Refusing bail, Judge Brady cited the risk of re-offending.

She remanded McIver in custody, to appear again by video-link on October 14.

