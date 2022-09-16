A 14-year-old boy has been cautioned by police after a laser beam was shone at a police helicopter.

The beam was directed at the helicopter from Ballyclare Street in north Belfast at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Police say no-one was injured but have labelled the incident as " extremely dangerous" and condemned the "reckless behaviour".

Inspector Noble said: “Not only is it an offence under the Air Navigation Order to endanger aircraft but it is highly irresponsible and dangerous. Lasers can cause temporary blindness and where pilots are concerned, this could result in a catastrophe and possibly lead to loss of life.

“Be mindful of the impact of such actions, and be prepared to face the consequences.”

