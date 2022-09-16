A woman has been assaulted in what police believe to be a racially-motivated hate crime.

It happened on the Dungiven Road in Londonderry on Sunday 11 September.

Police say the attack, which involved the victim being kicked and pushed by her attacker, occurred at around 2pm while she was walking through a tunnel.

Officers say she was also verbally assaulted as well as being kicked in the upper leg and thigh area.

Inspector Kyle Rowntree: “We are treating this as a racially-motivated attack, which was completely unprovoked. Hate crime has no place in society. It should be rejected and reviled by everyone.

“I would appeal to the public to contact us with any information that may help with our investigation.

“We are seeking to identify a man who is described as wearing a black sleeveless coat with the hood up and tracksuit bottoms. He is believed to be over 6ft and had tattoos on both his arms.

“Although this assault has only recently been reported to us, we are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Sunday, 11th September at around 2pm and noticed anyone who could match the above description to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 617 of 15/9/22.”