Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Belfast.

Police say the collision has occurred in the Nelson Street area of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "There is a build-up of traffic in the area – please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time."

Diversions are also in place following a serious crash in Co Tyrone.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Curr Road in Beragh.

Police say there are local diversions at the Meenmore Road and Killadroy Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time."

