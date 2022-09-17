Play Brightcove video

QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Within the last hour, the Queen's grandchildren have held a vigil around her coffin as she lies in state.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, both in uniform, led their cousins into Westminister Hall. There the 8 stood heads bowed, as members of the public continued to file past and pay their respects.

This follows on from last night when the late Monarch's children also stood guard here. Earlier King Charles and the Prince of Wales made a surprise appearance to speak to some of those still in the queue.

The pair thanked mourners for being willing to wait for up to 24 hours.

CRASH

Diversions are in place following a serious crash in Co Tyrone. The two-vehicle collision happened on the Curr Road in Beragh.

Police say there are local diversions at the Meenmore Road and Killadroy Road. A PSNI spokesperson said: "Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time."

FOOTBALL

Glentoran remain top of the Irish Permiership following a 1-0 win over Coleraine at the Oval, Ballymena United lost 1-0 at home to Carrick Rangers, Cliftonville secured a 1-0 win away at Glenavon and Portadown lost 1-0 at home to Larne.

On Friday night, Crusaders came from behind to beat Linfield 2-1 at Seaview. Joel Cooper put Linfield ahead two minutes into the second half. Philip Lowry got an equaliser for the hosts 10 minutes later, netting against his former club.

Then Jordan Forsythe grabbed a winner to leave the Crues third in the table. Elsewhere, Newry beat Dungannon 1-0.

RUGBY

Ulster are in action against Connacht this evening at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Jacob Stockdale is set to make his first competitive start for a year with hooker Tom Stewart handed his first senior start.

Kick-off in the opening United Rugby Championship clash is at 7.35pm.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has slipped down the leaderboard after day three of the Italian Open.

The world number two is currently tied second on nine under, finishing his round today with a birdie putt.

Matt Fitzpatrick is in the lead on 10 under heading into the final day.

