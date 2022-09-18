A male motorcyclist is in critical condition in hospital following a crash in Co Tyrone yesterday.

The collision occurred on the Curr Road in Beragh shortly after midday on Saturday.

Police in Omagh are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.

Sergeant Kilkey said: “The collision, which involved a motorcycle, and a black Hyundai Tucson, occurred shortly after midday on the Curr Road, Beragh, adjacent to the Moylagh Road turn off.

“The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the incident, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The Curr Road was closed for a several hours as officers carried out investigations at the scene, with diversions in place. It has since reopened to traffic.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 794 of 17/09/22.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.