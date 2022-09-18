Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland has fallen silent in memory of the Queen in a National Moment of Reflection

A number of ceremonies were held across different parts of the UK in honour of the Queen, who died over a week ago.

One particular commemoration was held at the Platinum Jubilee Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens.

The candlelit event, organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, was attended by hundreds of people, including a number of a local councillors.

The event included live music from a string quartet, before a minutes' silence was held in memory of the Queen, ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The ceremony ended with a rendition of the National Anthem, God Save the King.

The ceremony was led by Deputy Mayor Councillor Leah Smyth, with the Mayor of the borough, Alderman Stephen Ross, leading a similar ceremony at Mossley Mill.

