Play Brightcove video

QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Today marks the final full day of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

Thousands are still queuing in London to pay their respects to the late Monarch. Her coffin will remain in Westminster Hall for the public to view until 6.30 on Monday morning before her state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

SERVICES

Today a number of church services and events were being held across Northern Ireland in memory of the late Queen, including one in Randalstown in Co Antrim.

TAOISEACH

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said the Queen's legacy is a reminder of the importance to "nurture" British-Irish relations, as he praised the late monarch's "authentic actions" towards reconciliation.

The Taoiseach, who was speaking from London ahead of the funeral, after he met with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

CRASH

A male motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in County Tyrone yesterday. The collision on the Curr Road in Beragh involved a black Hyundai Tucson and the motorcycle. Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has finished fourth in the Italian Open, finishing on 12 under.

The world number two posted a fourth round of three under par on Sunday. Robert MacIntyre of Scotland won the tournament after a playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick, after both golfers finished on 14 under.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.