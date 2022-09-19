The grounds of parks and council buildings across Northern Ireland are being used to air live feeds of the Queen's funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday with a state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Large screens have been brought in to broadcast the funeral procession and service expected to start at 11am.

People can gather to watch the state funeral together.

Where can I watch the Queen's funeral?

Belfast City Hall

A screen in the grounds of Belfast City Hall will show the funeral and the book of condolence remains open for the public to sign until 8pm on Monday.

Coleraine Town Hall

Coleraine Town Hall will be airing proceedings from 8am with the broadcast set to end at 6pm.

Ballymena

The People's Park in Ballymena will begin a live feed from 9.30 am.

Carrickfergus

Coverage begins from 9.30 am.

Lisburn

Screens in Lisburn City Centre will be airing proceedings from 10.00 am.

Larne Market Yard

Will also be screened from 9.30am. The funeral comes almost a week after the King made his first visit to Northern Ireland as the UK's new head of state.

Charles met politicians at Hillsborough Castle before he and the Queen Consort attended a memorial service in the Queen's honour at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

Charles and Camilla also greeted some members of the public who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the new monarch, and to convey their condolences at the loss of his mother.

