Hundreds of people gathered together at sites across Northern Ireland to watch the late Queen's funeral on Monday.

Big screens were erected in parks and council buildings throughout Northern Ireland to allow the public to watch the event live.

In Belfast, many sat on blankets or in foldable chairs while others chose to stand on the lawns outside the landmark building as the service was broadcast.

Around 200 people watched the funeral live on the front lawn at St Malachy's church in Hillsborough.

Among the crowds were military veterans wearing medals, while children played quietly with toys.

A silence took place at midday as the service drew to a close and God Save The King was played.

Coleraine Town Hall aired proceedings from 8am, while the People's Park in Ballymena and Shaftesbury Park in Carrickfergus have been streaming the event from 9.30am.

Christ Church Presbyterian Church in Dundonald on the outskirts of Belfast showed the funeral on a big screen for members of its congregation.

Copies of the order of service were handed out on arrival with tea and biscuits also offered to those who came together to watch the historic event.

Church minister Reverend Richard McIlhatton said there was a real sense of loss within the local community.

"It's an opportunity to gather because some people would feel quite isolated and alone in their own homes," he said.

"To come together and be part of something bigger - we wanted to give people an opportunity to be part of that."

