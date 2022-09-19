Play Brightcove video

Former soldier and royalist Ronnie Thompson and his wife Marie were amongst a TV audience estimated to be four billion watching Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The 75-year-old served with the British Army for 24 years across the world and in Northern Ireland - most recently with the Royal Irish Regiment.

The couple say they’ve felt the Queen’s death deeply.

“A great loss, it’s like my mummy and my granny died,” Ronnie told UTV.

“Besides Marie, she was the most important woman in the world.

“She was also my Commander in Chief – she was my only Commander in Chief! How many militaries can say that over 70 years?”

