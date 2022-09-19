Two members of staff at a shop in south Belfast have been left badly shaken after an armed robbery on Sunday evening.

Two men, one armed with a knife, entered the shop around 8.20pm and demanded money, cigarettes and alcohol.

One staff member was also moved into a room by the man with the knife.

Both staff members were ordered to fill bags with cigarettes, e-cigarettes and alcohol before the two men then entered the till area and begin filling the bags themselves.

The men left shortly after 8.30pm.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Both of the men then left through the front entrance of the premises and turned left down Tates Avenue.

"Both of the men are believed to be aged in their 30s and were wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms.

“The man who produced a knife at the staff members was wearing a light grey hooded top that had a black front and grey trainers.“The second man was wearing a light grey hooded top with red sleeves and white and black trainers and had a cap on under his hood.

"He was also carrying a grey rucksack under his arm and had a tattoo on the top of his right hand."Police are appealing for witnesses.

