Queen's funeral

A national moment of reflection took place last night across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK to mark the Queen's passing. A candlelit service was held at Antrim Castle Gardens as mourners came together to reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth.

Northern Ireland

Large screens are being brought in at venues such as Belfast City Hall to air live feeds of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Coleraine Town Hall, the People's Park in Ballymena and Shaftesbury park in Carrickfergus will also live stream the funeral.

Stormont

Stormont party leaders will be among 2000 people attending Westminster Abbey. Some members of the public have travelled from Northern Ireland to pay their respects.

Closures

There will be a number of temporary closures and changes to services throughout Northern Ireland during the funeral today. Schools, GP surgeries and some businesses are among those closing after the day was announced as a bank holiday.

