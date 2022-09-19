People from across Northern Ireland have been paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in their own unique ways.

Co Antrim primary school children from two different schools gathered together for a special rendition of the hymn 'Abide With Me'.

Posted on social media, the piece features pupils from Broughshane and Hazelbank primary schools and is conducted by Richard Topping, principal of Broughshane accompanied by soloist Amy Topping.

Monday, marked the historic day of the late Queen's state funeral.

Thousands of people stood for hours or made makeshift camps in order to catch a glimpse of the Queen's funeral procession as it made its way to Westminster Abbey and then on to Windsor Castle.

Enduring chilly temperatures and some rain showers, well-wishers came together to say a final goodbye to their late monarch.

Many carried camping chairs or set out blankets while others draped themselves in the Union flag.

The crowd was at least 30 deep in parts of central London and large numbers gathered in Hyde Park, where the funeral service was shown on big screens.

In Northern Ireland, hundreds gathered at screens in towns and villages to watch proceedings live.

There were screenings at Belfast City Hall, Coleraine, Larne, Ballymena, Lisburn and Carrickfergus.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects.

