Stormont leaders from the main political parties will be among 2,000 guests attending the State Funeral on Monday, as well as Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey.

First Minister designate and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill will be in the congregation.

"Today I respectfully join leaders from Britain, Ireland & the international community at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest," she tweeted.

"It is a sad day for her family who mourn her loss, and all those of a British identity from across our community who grieve also."

Colum Eastwood also took to Twitter on Monday morning.

"The Queen stretched herself for our peace process," he tweeted.

"It's important we do the same to show respect to her and all for whom she held a special place in their hearts."

The UUP's Doug Beattie, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, SDLP's Colum Eastwood and Alliance party leader Naomi Long were also invited and will attend the service.

Michael D. Higgins will also attend, it is the first time an Irish President will attend a British Monarch's funeral.

The Taoiseach Michael Martin will be in attendance too.

Former First Minister and DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster was also seen filing into Westminster Abbey early on Monday morning, alongside Mervyn Gibson, Orange Order Grand Secretary.

Also attending the service will be Patricia Donnelly, who received the OBE in recognition of her work at the head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Northern Ireland.

And Peter Sheridan of Co-operation Ireland, which is among the charities the late Queen was a patron of, said he was honoured to attend the funeral and reflected on the Queen's "gestures of healing".

Faith leaders will also attend and will play a role in the funeral. They include: The Reverend David Nixon, President Methodist Church in Ireland, The Reverend Ian Brown, Lead Minister, Martyrs Memorial Free Presbyterian Church, the Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick Moderator, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Most Reverend Dr Eamon Martin Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland and the Most Reverend John McDowell, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland and Metropolitan.

Among the congregation will also be Lady Mary Peters who also has a role in the private committal service.

The late Queen's funeral service will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

The committal service will be at Saint George's Chapel in Windsor Castle at 4pm, hours after the state funeral.

A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm Prime Ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen's household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the Gothic church on Monday. The Queen's coffin will be driven from London to Windsor in the state hearse and make its way up the Long Walk, which will be lined with members of the armed forces.

The King and other royals will join the procession on foot behind the hearse in the castle's quadrangle, with the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex following by car.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also be at the service.

