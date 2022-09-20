A doctor accused of covering up a little girl's death has made a second bid to be removed from the medical register.

The move, if approved, could halt a fitness to practise tribunal against Dr Heather Steen.

The paediatrician is accused of several failings surrounding the death of nine-year-old Claire Roberts at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996. Claire’s death was caused by an overdose of fluids, as her sodium levels dropped leading to hyponatraemia.

Dr Steen’s previous application to be voluntarily removed from the medical register on health grounds was rejected.

It is alleged the medic concealed the true circumstances of Claire's death.

Previous hearings have heard claims from the General Medical Council (GMC) that Dr Steen didn’t give a proper explanation of the probable cause when informing Claire's parents of her death in October 1996 .

She has admitted that her communications with Claire’s parents were inappropriate as she failed to disclose that it was necessary to refer their daughter's death to the coroner because it was sudden and unexplained.

She denied she was part of any cover up.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.