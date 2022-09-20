Floral tributes, notes and cards deposited outside Hillsborough Castle in tribute to the late Queen are to be removed on Tuesday.

It comes a day after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The national period of mourning is now officially over, although the royal family will continue to grieve for a week with no engagements planned.

Flower bouquets and written tributes appeared in many places across Northern Ireland with Royal Hillsborough becoming the focal point for people to pay their respects.

Flowers began appearing as soon as the Queen's death was announced last Thursday.

The Northern Ireland Office thanked people who left numerous tributes.

A spokesperson said: "Floral tributes will be placed inside the castle grounds at trees planted by HM Queen Elizabeth II.

"The notes and cards will also be retained by the Northern Ireland Office."

