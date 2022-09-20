The mother of a young autistic male who lives with Down's Syndrome and has behavioural issues says she has been given detail of 33 incidents of abuse involving her son while he was a patient at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

The woman, who can not be named, said while she couldn't recall any physical marks on her son, there were some indications that he was not happy returning to Muckamore and it was clear that he disliked certain staff.

But she told the inquiry that her son "doesn't understand the mistreatment he received" adding that he has "never been able to verbalise any of this to me".

The Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry resumed hearings following a summer break.

Chaired by Tom Kark QC, it is examining allegations of abuse of patients at Muckamore to try and determine why it happened and the range of circumstances that allowed it to happen.

The inquiry had only started the process of hearing oral evidence from former patients and their relatives when the inquiry adjourned for the summer on 6 July.

The former patient's mother said there was no management at the facility and that on some days she would be so angry that she would lift her son and walk out of the hospital.

"I regret not taking (her son) out of the facility long before he left," she said.

"They kept telling me everything was going to change and appropriate training would be provided for the staff."

To date, 170 people have made contact with the public inquiry team who are still in the process of gathering witness statements and determining which witnesses will need to be called to give oral evidence.

The resumption of the public hearings comes just days after a High Court judge dismissed a legal bid to have them suspended.

A former member of staff at the facility, who has been granted anonymity, was seeking a judicial review of Health Minister Robin Swann’s refusal to suspend the hearings until criminal proceedings against them had concluded.

She is one of eight people facing charges in connection with the allegations of abuse. A total of 34 people have been arrested by police as part of the investigation with more than 70 members of staff suspended.

Lawyers for the woman argued that the applicant's article six right to a fair trail had been jeopardised because of "adverse and prejudicial" commentary already in the media.

High Court judge Mr Justice Colton described the concerns as "speculative and not sufficient to establish a breach of article 6".

The Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry resumes on Wednesday morning.

