Northern Ireland's five main political party leaders have attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in London.

They were pictured in Westminster Abbey sitting side by side as the state funeral got underway.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood all attended the service.

Around 2000 guests were in the congregation including world leaders.

Stormont speaker Alex Maskey was also in attendance as well as the Taoiseach and Irish President.

The service saw crowned heads and prime ministers, emperors and presidents from around the world together, in one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings hosted in the UK in decades.

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and their controversial Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro were among the leaders present at the service in London's historic Westminster Abbey.

The service was also broadcast live on big screens across Northern Ireland to allow the public to watch it together.

The biggest gathering was outside Belfast City Hall which hundreds attended.

Despite the size of the crowd, silence pervaded.

Some dressed in suits and black ties, others in T-shirts and jeans.

Veterans wore polished medals while tourists perched on the edge of sturdy suitcases.

Some sat on blankets, others stood throughout.

A young boy made room beside him on his fold-out chair for his Paddington Bear teddy. Amid the warm September sunshine, hundreds watched in quiet reverence to say their final farewells and pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

