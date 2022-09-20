Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has asked from patience from supporters ahead of this week's UEFA Nations League double header against Kosovo and Greece.

A section of fans booed the team after disappointing results in June, but Baraclough believes his side will learn from their struggles in the summer.

He says: "I always ask for patience with the way we're developing an evolving the group and the squad, but I understand their (fans) frustrations, nobody is more frustrated than myself.

"I think some really good players have been brought into this squad to compliment the ones who were already here, competition is greater and I think that will drive us to better performances and better results in the long run.

Baraclough added: "Hopefully we look back on the period of June as part of our development going forward as things we can learn from."

Northern Ireland entertain Kosovo on Saturday at Windsor Park before travelling to take on Greece in Athens on Tuesday night.

Baraclough's side currently sit in third place in League C Group two with only two points from their opening four matches.