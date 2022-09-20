A 32-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of Brian McIlhagga in 2015. The 42-year-old father of five from Ballymena, was beaten and shot by a gang of masked men who dragged him from a house at Riverview Park in Ballymoney on January 5.

He had been visiting friends at the time.

A woman and four children aged under 13 were in the house at the time of the attack. They were left traumatised.

Police have said they believe the UDA (Ulster Defence Association) was behind the killing. In 2016 Detective Chief Inspector Michael Harvey, who was leading the investigation, said the "violence and brutality" of the attack "far exceeds anything I've experienced in 29 years of police service".

A number of people have been arrested, but no charges have been made.

The latest arrest was in the Ballymoney area on Tuesday morning. He was taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

