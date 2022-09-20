A "tall man" from Northern Ireland man has been spotted among the funeral procession of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The former monarch was laid to rest on Monday on an historic day.

Matthew Magee who is from North Down and is in his 30s, was the Queen's Assistant Private Secretary for four years, after he was appointed in 2018.

The former Sullivan pupil who is 7"2' walked in front of the hearse as it carried the coffin.

Social media users were quick to spot him due to his height.

He was previously Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent's Private Secretary but was reportedly hand-picked to work for Her Majesty.

One tweeted: "He always looked up to her," referring to her late Majesty's height at just 5"3.

On Monday evening the hashtag #tallman was trending on twitter.

