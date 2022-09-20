Cost of living:

A payment of one hundred and fifty pounds is to be paid to some people with disabilities to help with the cost of living crisis. To be eligible, a person has to be in receipt of certain benefits including DLA for adults, or children or attendance allowance. NI Direct says that some of those eligible may not receive their payment until early next month.

Queen's funeral:

Hundreds of people gathered in towns and cities across Northern Ireland yesterday to watch the Queen's funeral. The grounds of Belfast City Hall drew one of the largest crowds, as people congregated on the lawns to watch on large screens. A two minute silence was marked by young and old who paused to pay their respects.

Strikes:

Industrial action in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is to restart. It had been suspended following the death of the Queen. Members of the Unite union are in a dispute over pay. Some services including bin collection are to be affected. It comes as workers in Armagh, Banbridge, and Craigavon District Council continue their strike action.