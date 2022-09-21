Play Brightcove video

Footage courtesy Titanic Vapour

A police car has crashed into a shop in Lisburn leaving one person injured.

The vehicle was responding to an emergency callout around 11.35 on Wednesday morning, on Longstone Street when the crash happened.

The driver had to take evasive action to avoid hitting another car driven by a member of the public.

Damage was caused to the shop and one person received minor injuries.

CCTV of the interior is circulating on social media. It shows the police car smash into the shop entrance and then into a display and narrowly avoid hitting a customer.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 635 of 21/09/2022."

