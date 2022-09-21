Economy Minister Gordon Lyons says more support is going to be needed to help households struggling with their energy bills this winter.

He warned that new plans announced by the government for Northern Ireland are "not going to cut it".

Mr Lyons said: "We're going to need more to support people during what's going to be a very difficult winter."

The support scheme announced on Wednesday will see home heating oil users offered £100 support payments.

It will also see household energy bills - which have rocketed in the past year - capped from November, but backdated to October.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the energy package is "scant on detail".

He said: “A limit on energy bills for households and businesses is welcome. However, this doesn’t go far enough given the huge increase in energy costs in the last year.

“70% of households who use home heating oil will find the news that they will get a mere £100 of support for their fuel bills this winter insufficient."

Mr Murphy added: “It is disappointing there has been no update on when households here can expect to receive their £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme payment."

