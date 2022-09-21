Northern Ireland households using home heating oil are to be offered £100 in support payments, the UK Government has said.

Officials explained the support was not on the same level as that for those using gas as oil prices had not shot up by the same level.

They have not said when or how the money will be distributed.

Around 60% of homes in Northern Ireland use home heating oil.

The average cost of 900litres of home hearting oil, latest Consumer Council figures show is around £930. It was £384.47 for the same period in 2021.

It comes after a major energy support scheme for homes and business across Northern Ireland was announced on Wednesday.

The plan will see household energy bills - which have rocketed in the past year - capped from November, but backdated to October. Business are also going to benefit from a similar scheme - with the government saying the support package will be "less than half" this coming winter's costs. The government said it recognised "the different market fundamentals," in Northern Ireland and a parallel scheme will be established. However, there is no detail on plans to help with the costs of home heating oil - which most homes in Northern Ireland use. The government statement said: "If you are not connected to either the gas or electricity grid, equivalent support will also be provided for non-domestic consumers who use heating oil or alternative fuels instead of gas. Further detail on this will be announced shortly."

Homes are also to receive a £400 support payment for their energy bills.

