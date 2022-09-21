The husband of a woman who died after her car was engulfed in flames in Co Londonderry almost a year ago is to stand trial for her murder.

Thomas Rainey, aged 60 and of Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, appeared by video-link from prison where he has been held since his arrest.

It is alleged he murdered Katrina Rainey on 12 October 2021.

Mrs Rainey, known as ‘Trina’ was inside a Peugeot car which was engulfed in flames, shortly after 5.30am, outside the family’s farmhouse home.

NI Ambulance Service responded to a 999 call reporting a car was on fire, with three emergency crews dispatched along with two doctors.

Despite being rushed to Causeway Hospital, Mrs Rainey, a mother to six children, passed away.

Meanwhile her husband was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance, later appearing in court.

After the charge was put to him on Wednesday at Magherafelt Magistrates' Court, Rainey confirmed he understood and did not object to the committal proceedings.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

No further details surrounding the circumstances of the case were disclosed.

Rainey was remanded in continuing custody to appear for arraignment on 10 November at Coleraine Crown Court.