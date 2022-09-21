A man has died following a house fire in west Belfast.

Emergency crews were called to reports of the fire in a two-storey terrace property in the Lenadoon Avenue area on Wednesday morning.

They said the man was found dead at the scene.

“The thoughts and sympathies of the NI & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a fire on Lenadoon Avenue, Belfast," a spokesperson said.

“Two fire appliances from Springfield fire station attended the incident. The fire was out when firefighters arrived, but tragically a man was found dead at the scene.

“The incident was dealt with by 9.59am and the cause of the fire is under investigation."