Man dies in house fire in Lenadoon Avenue area of Belfast
A man has died following a house fire in west Belfast.
Emergency crews were called to reports of the fire in a two-storey terrace property in the Lenadoon Avenue area on Wednesday morning.
They said the man was found dead at the scene.
“The thoughts and sympathies of the NI & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a fire on Lenadoon Avenue, Belfast," a spokesperson said.
“Two fire appliances from Springfield fire station attended the incident. The fire was out when firefighters arrived, but tragically a man was found dead at the scene.
“The incident was dealt with by 9.59am and the cause of the fire is under investigation."