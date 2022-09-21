Police say they are continuing to provide a visible policing presence in the Mayflower Street area of east Belfast amid "ongoing issues" in the area.

They said a woman aged 25 and a 35-year-old man were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of common assault.

They have since been released following report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Last Wednesday, police were called to an assault in Mayflower Street where a man was reportedly attacked by three men outside a property. They said the victim was kicked and punched and subjected to sectarian abuse.

A woman who tried to intervene was also assaulted and injury was caused to her eye.

A man aged in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

On Thursday night, police received reports that a group of masked men had caused criminal damage to a house in Mayflower Street.

They said the incidents are believed to be connected and are being treated as sectarian hate crimes.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and police will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“We have increased patrols in this area to assure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."

Police have appealed for information.