Prime Minister Liz Truss and US President Joe Biden discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol and protecting the Good Friday Agreement as they met in New York.

The political leaders had their first one-on-one discussion at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

According to the Prime Minister's official spokesman, there was a "very short discussion" about the post-Brexit trade deal during the 75-minute meeting.

He said the pair spoke about the protocol last, after one of the president's team brought it up, and said that Mr Biden did not seek reassurances.

But both leaders agreed that peace in Northern Ireland must be protected and preserved, the spokesman continued.

"On the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister and President Biden both agreed that the priority must be protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and preserving the gains of peace in Northern Ireland," he said.

The spokesman characterised the tone of the meeting as "warm" and said it had been largely dominated by discussion around Ukraine.