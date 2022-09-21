Unions confirm strike action in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon to end

Six weeks of strike action by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council workers is set to be suspended.

Recent action has caused widespread disruption to council services including missed bin collections.

It comes after unions agreed to a new pay offer, following a late night council meeting on Tuesday evening.

Councillors agreed on a cost-of-living payment which it was hoped would end the strike.

A joint statement on Wednesday confirmed the unions had agreed to the pay offer following meetings.

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and the Joint Trade Unions said:

"Following positive negotiations between Management and the Joint Trade Unions an agreement in principle has been reached and approved by Elected Members.

"It is agreed to suspend strike action from 0001hrs on Thursday 22 September, subject to a ballot of members on the agreement."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.