Business:

The UK's Secretary of State for Business and Energy is expected to announce more support for businesses today, amid the ongoing energy cost crisis. Yesterday the Prime Minister said today's scheme will be similar to the plans announced earlier this month to help households. It's not clear how any scheme will be rolled out here however, Northern Ireland's Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said work is underway to identify a solution. Later, individuals struggling with poverty and representatives from charities will address MLAs at Parliament Buildings, calling for urgent action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Oil:

The SDLP has suggested a voucher scheme should be introduced to help with heating oil costs. The scheme would see 1,000 litres of oil for every home in Northern Ireland. SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole has urged Westminister to back his party's proposal.

Strike:

A deal has been struck which could end strike action at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. Six weeks of industrial action resulted in bins left unemptied and recycling centres being closed. Trade unions and the council will now meet later to discuss the offer.

Dementia:

And Dementia NI and the PSNI have rolled out an initiative to help find those with Dementia quickly if they go missing. The Herbert Protocol allows people to fill out a form with information about the person. It's already proving effective in the rest of the UK.

