A woman has been arrested by gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two children in a car fire in Co Westmeath.

A two-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl died in the incident in Lacken, Multyfarnham on 8 September.

Gardai say a woman aged in her 40s has been arrested and is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"An Garda Síochána will be making no further comment at this time," a statement said.