Play Brightcove video

Belfast flyweight Conor Quinn will return to the ring this weekend after being told by doctors that he'd never fight again.

When doing a medical in order to gain his British boxing license scans showed evidence of a stroke in the 24-year-old.

"It was scary, even the timeline of it" Quinn told UTV "thinking how long it was going to drag on because my best years are now.

Further tests showed that it had been linked to a hole in the heart which had previously been missed. The boxer required key hole surgery.

The procedure was a success which means that the 'Magnificent' Quinn can return to the ring.

"A lot of people stuck by me and helped me and now we're here and ready to go."

The Beechmount native has won his two previous professional bouts via knockout when competing in Australia and Thailand and after a two year hiatus due to the health scare and the pandemic he's hoping to put on a show in his home city.

"I've got good boxing ability, I've got good skill but I think I punch quite hard for my weight so I like to put a lot of pressure on people without throwing many punches, and when the opportunity comes, land the big shot."

He added," It is going to be emotional, everyone there along side me, they've been on this journey too, I can't wait it's going to be brilliant."

Quinn will face Nicaraguan Angel Gabriel Chavez at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.