A Co Down company has been fined £20,000 at Belfast Crown Court following the death of a patient at a nursing home.

M Care limited has earlier plead guilty to a health and safety breach after an 89-year-old resident choked to death in a Killyleagh nursing home.

Mr Edward McCullogh, 89, died on 21 November 2016 after choking to death while eating a pancake.

Mr McCullogh was on a pureed diet as he was at risk of choking due to difficulties swallowing.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland found his death could've been avoided had M Care Limited communicated effectively.

They found there was a breakdown in communication around Mr McCullogh's dietary needs.

