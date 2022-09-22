Play Brightcove video

The family of William McKinney have said that they did not know if the case would ever be resumed following the earlier collapse of the trial last year.

"We really weren't sure we would be standing here today getting another go at this," Mr McKinney's brother Mickey told UTV.

The Public Prosecution Service has decided to resume the case against Solider F, after the trial collapsed last year over concerns about the admissibility of statements that soldiers made in the past.

This decision to drop the charges was challenged by Mr McKinney's family, and was over-ruled by the High Court earlier this year.

In light of this ruling, the PPS on Thursday confirmed that a date for the prosecution to resume has been set.

"Right now, we're pleased at this decision," continued Mickey McKinney. "I hope that the PPS will now approach this case with a lot of determination, and get this guy into court."

In a statement the Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan said: "As this is an ongoing legal case it would be inappropriate to make any comment."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.