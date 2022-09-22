Man found guilty of killing three year old suffered no prejudice, court rules

A man found guilty of killing a three-year-old boy suffered no prejudice by jurors being shown photographs of his young victim’s injuries, the Court of Appeal ruled today. Senior judges dismissed Liam Whoriskey’s legal bid to overturn his conviction for the manslaughter of Kayden McGuinness in Derry after rejecting all grounds of challenge. Sir Paul Maguire ruled: “This is not a case where the court has been left with a significant sense of unease.” Kayden was found dead in bed at his family flat in the Bogside area in September 2017. Post-mortem examinations revealed severe blunt force trauma injuries, and at least 15 non-accidental bruises to his scalp.

The pathologist said the multiplicity and pattern of wounds clearly indicated they were due to being assaulted, possibly repeatedly over a period of time.

Whoriskey, 28, from Glenabbey Gardens in Derry, was the partner of the little boy's mother and had been looking after him on the night he died.

He denied the killing, claiming that he fell asleep on the sofa after drinking and then awoke to discover Kayden lying in bed with foam coming from his mouth and significant facial bruising. Whoriskey accepted no one else had entered the flat to his knowledge, but could not account for how the child had died. In October 2019 a jury at the City’s Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and a second charge of child cruelty. He was sentenced to 15 years, half to be served in prison and the rest on licence. Appealing his convictions, Whoriskey claimed the absence of an established time of death meant the blunt force trauma could possibly have occurred at a time when he did not have sole care of the child. Defence lawyers also argued that pictures of the injuries to Kayden’s head and face should not have been shown to the jury. But Sir Paul, sitting with Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan, identified no unfairness in the disclosure to a panel performing a vital function. “We do not accept that the jury seeing the photographs would excite prejudice against the applicant or would gratuitously disable him from being able to make the best defence he could,” the judge said. Further grounds based on directions given on the offence of manslaughter and the admission of bad character evidence were also rejected. The evidence raised serious concerns that Whoriskey’s alcohol consumption led to a loss of control, aggression and previous acts of domestic violence, the court heard. “It appears that even in such an apparently innocuous situation as him watching the television he could ‘get mad’ by the presence of a young child playing in the vicinity leading to his shouting and abusing the child,” Sir Paul pointed out. He also detailed an earlier incident where Kayden became restless while on a shopping trip in the city centre. According to a member of staff at one store Whoriskey grabbed the boy by the hood and angrily swore at him. The witness described the incident as “sick” and stated: “You wouldn’t lift an animal like that, never mind a child.” Confirming that the guilty verdict is to stand, Sir Paul added: “After three and a half weeks of hearing evidence, it may be inferred that the jury would not have had difficulty in understanding that the unlawful act being searched for was linked to actions on the part of the applicant which may have been responsible for the condition in which the deceased was found.” A separate appeal by Whoriskey against his 15-year prison term was also dismissed. The judge concluded: “The sentence, in short, was not manifestly excessive or wrong in principle.”

