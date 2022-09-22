Play Brightcove video

Census

Results of this decade's census are to be published today.

The statistics will offer a broad picture of the current population make-up; including details on passports held, ethnicity, national identity, language and religion.

Long-term demographic trends suggest Census 2021 could be the first in the history of the region to record more Catholics than Protestants within the population

Energy

Questions have been raised about when homes and businesses here will receive help with their energy bills.

Yesterday, the Government confirmed that households in Northern Ireland will receive the same support as those in Great Britain.

Home heating oil users will also be given a one-off payment of £100 - however the SDLP is calling for one-thousand litres of free oil.

Interest Rates

Meanwhile, financial markets are currently predicting a 75% chance that the Bank of England will increase interest rates to 2.5%.

It would be the sixth bump this year, and the biggest rise in 30 years.

Peace Heroines

Women who played a significant role in the peace process have been honoured in a new education programme.

Named 'Peace Heroines', Justice Minister Naomi Long, launched the exhibition at Stormont last night.

Pat Hume, as depicted by Irish artist FRIZ.

Pat Hume, Linda Ervine and Monica McWilliams are just a few of the figures to feature in portraits painted by Irish artist 'FRIZ'.

