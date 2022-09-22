Two men are due to appear in court following a major drug seizure in December 2021.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs and will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday September 23rd at 10am.

The large quantity of class A and and B controlled drugs were seized from a lorry in Larne Harbour and amounted to a total street value of £1.25m.

A 41-year-old man has also been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B controlled drugs.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday October 19th.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

