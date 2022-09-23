Criticism of mini-budget from business and benefit claimants

Play Brightcove video

This was a much anticipated budget from the new Truss government.

There was the expectation the slate would be wiped clean and some of the most controversial policies from the Johnson era would be scrapped.

On that front the Chancellor lived up to all the leaks in the last few days.

The rise in national insurance contributions was abolished, along with plans to increase corporation tax.

However, that doesn’t mean it has been all good news.

Kwasi Kwarteng has announced his own raft of controversial policies.

Scrapping the cap on bankers bonus and abolishing the highest rate of tax for the highest earners has won the Chancellor no friends on the opposition benches.

There are also plans to tighten up on the criteria for those on Universal Credit.

Benefits will be reduced for those not fulfilling their job seeking responsibilities.

One mum in Lisburn told UTV that leaves her worried.

Zaiga Anzona said: “I’ve worked for 13 years for the same company, I had to leave because I had no one to leave my son.

“I don’t have grannies and grandas to rely on, I don’t have anyone.

“Nurseries are expensive and I can’t pay that, If I go back to work its bills, bills, bills.”

For companies they have been battling for survival. Measures have been put in place for energy costs.

The national insurance changes and keeping corporation tax at 19% has given some breathing room.

But a Lisburn cafe owner thinks it doesn’t go far enough. Josh Belshaw said: “I don’t think it is designed to help local independent businesses.

“It’s just to help the rich get a bit richer, I just think it might be a little too late.

“I know of three independents who have closed in the last week.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.