WATCH: Eden Wilson has your Friday morning Northern Ireland news headlines:

Mini-budget

The UK Government is expected to unveil what's been described as a 'mini budget' later - but what will it mean for Northern Ireland?

As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, the Chancellor is due to announce his latest plans to boost the economy.

It comes after measures announced by the government earlier this week, to help support people struggling with their energy bills, were criticised for not going far enough.

Bloody Sunday

Relatives of a man who was killed on Bloody Sunday have welcomed the announcement that the prosecution of Solider F is to resume.

William McKinney's family had challenged the Public Prosecution Service's decision to drop the charges against the former paratrooper.

Solider F is accused of two murders and a number of attempted murders in Londonderry in 1972.

The family's lawyers say they have been told legal proceedings will resume next week.

Census

There have been renewed calls for a border poll following the publication of the latest Census.

The results showed that for the first time in Northern Ireland's history, the Catholic population is larger than the Protestant.

The SDLP described it as 'momentous', while Sinn Féin urged the Government to plan for a referendum.

However the DUP argued that fewer people are now voting for parties that want us to leave to UK.

Football

It's a big weekend for Northern Ireland as they face Kosovo in the UEFA Nations League.

Last time the sides met, Ian Baraclough's side fell to a 3-2 defeat.

They'll be hoping to end their win-less run at Winsdor Park tomorrow.