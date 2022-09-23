Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in which a gun was stolen by armed masked men.

The pair were armed with a suspected firearm and a baton and entered into a house in the McClay Gardens area of Waterside of Londonderry on Thursday night.

One of the intruders pushed the male occupant onto a chair and tied his wrists, whilst the other intruder broke into a gun cabinet.

He then went on to take the legally held firearm from the cabinet before the two intruders left the property.

The victim in the house was not physically injured but was left badly shaken after the incident.

Police say an investigation is underway and are appealing for anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anyone who has any relevant footage to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.