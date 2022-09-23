Kyle Lafferty has been axed from Northern Ireland's squad for their Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece after a video emerged which appeared to show the Kilmarnock striker using 'sectarian language.'

The video, which has appeared on social media, shows Lafferty reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says "Up the Celts".

A statement from the Irish Football Association said: "Northern Ireland senior men's team player Kyle Lafferty has been withdrawn from the squad ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Kosovo and Greece.

"The Irish Football Association is aware of a social media video which has been circulated widely.

"The association also notes an investigation has been launched into the video by the striker's club, Kilmarnock FC."

The IFA's statement also said that a minor back problem had prevented Lafferty from participating in training since Tuesday.

