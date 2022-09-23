A man in his 40s has died following a crash in Co Down on Friday morning.

The single-vehicle collision, on the Moneyreagh Road in Ballygowan, was reported to police just before 7.30am.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “Police attended the scene, where, sadly the driver was pronounced dead. The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking witnesses who may have been in the area from 11pm on Thursday, September 22nd until 7.30am this morning, or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 260 – 23/09/22.”

